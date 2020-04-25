Actor Ajay Devgn has dropped his music video encouraging people to stay home and take a break from their rigorous working days and relax for a while. Titled Thahar Ja, the video is shot at Ajay’s residence and shows him spending time at home. The actor tries to tell the audience that this is the time to reflect on our lives and stop the daily mundane activities to focus on the real productive things that make us feel happy. Also Read - Thahar Ja Apno Ke Liye: Ajay Devgn Brings a Song to Ignite Hope Among People, Son Yug Becomes Assistant Director

In the video, Ajay is seen watering the plants and trying to collect the special moments with the family. The actor wants to highlight how this time has allowed us to be with the people we love and create memories for the lifetime. The video shows pictures of people at work and how everything has been put on a hold for now.

Composed and sung by Mehul Vyas, Thahar Ja is penned by Anil Verma. Ajay Devgn’s son Yug Devgn plays one of the assistant directors on the video and his name is also mentioned in the credits. Earlier, talking about Yug’s participation in making the video, the actor said his nine-year-old son was very excited about the fact that he would be credited as the Assistant Director.

Ajay told Bombay Times, “Everyone, who was part of this, worked on it from their own homes. Given that I didn’t have a team to shoot it, I asked my son, Yug, if he wanted to be a part of it as my assistant director. When we shot it, all through the day he was working with me and running around the house. He was excited to see his name in the credits.”