Recently, Tina Datta was given an option by co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

Published: November 9, 2022 8:34 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

WATCH: Tina Datta’s Reply To Shalin Bhanot’s Query Is Simply ‘Unapologetic’

Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta entered the 16th edition of Colors’ top reality show Bigg Boss. She started getting attention and became the talk of the town since the premiere episode. Her one-liners, fashion sense, light makeup looks, hairstyles, accessories, and bold nature got her eyeballs. One such thing about the actress is her bold and independent personality.

Recently, the actress was given an option by co-contestant Shalin Bhanot if Tina would want a man who is good and has less money, or ok with more money. Tina immediately replied that she would want a good man with less money. She continued, “I’m independent and can take care of myself…”


She is always vocal about issues and powerful in her approach toward life.

