Contributing their bit to the welfare of people amid the coronavirus crisis, the TV stars have come together for a special video which is backed by Ekta Kapoor. As reported in Mid-Day, it took only a call for Ekta to unite all the TV personalities and curate a video titled Quarantined to motivate people to stay inside their homes. The concept includes director and choreographer Remo D'Souza giving tasks to these celebrities while they live indoors under the nationwide lockdown and play their own Bigg Boss. Apart from Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, actors Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Shailesh Lodha, Rohitashv Gaur, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shehnaaz Gill, Sriti Jha, Karan V Grover and Aasif Sheikh among others are a part of the video.

Talking about the video, Ekta told the daily that entertainment is the common language all across the country and the TV producers decided to encourage all to stay united amid the crisis. "The video is a collective effort by the television producers' association of our country. The current scenario calls for us to be united more than ever and entertainment is the common language across the country," she said.

Mouni Roy, who’s a part of the video, added that it’s the need of the hour to understand the gravity of the situation and realise our responsibility. The actor said staying united, inside our homes and maintaining social distancing is what is going to save us and there can’t be any compromise in following the same.

The video shows all the celebrities sitting at their homes and performing the tasks assigned by ‘Bigg Boss’ Remo D’Souza. The entire concept is based on the lines of the reality show Bigg Boss and has been curated to build enthusiasm and a feeling of togetherness among the people of the country.