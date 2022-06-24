Jugjugg Jeeyo Interview: With Jugjugg Jeeyo, Dharma Productions goes back to its roots of providing full-fledged family dramas in the industry. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars many prominent faces including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli among others. It’s a story about a Punjabi family that is stuck between modern relationships and traditional bonding. In an interview with india.com and the entire Zee group, the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo shows how they make a big Punjabi family even off-screen.

While Anil and Maniesh constantly pull each other's legs, Neetu Kapoor highlights how this film is immensely emotionally and professionally important to her. Varun, who gets teased by Anil for making Kartik Aaryan dance to their film song, explains how he shares a close equation with Kartik. The film has hit the screens today and has received good word-of-mouth on social media.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is likely to set the trend of family movies in Bollywood – the way Sooraj Barjatya and Karan Johar did a few years back with their popular movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others. Have you watched Jugjugg Jeeyo yet?