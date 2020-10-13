Bollywood’s singing sensation Neha Kakkar has made her own identity in the industry. In many of her shows, she has told the audience that she has done a lot of hard work in her career since childhood. There is a video of Neha doing rounds on the internet where she as a young artist performs bhajans at a jagrata. Young Neha sings bhajan version of the popular song Chaddi Pahan Ke Phool Khila Hai. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Announces Wedding With Shweta Aggarwal, Calls Affair Rumours With Neha Kakkar a Joke

Neha Kakkar is seen in a ruffled blue dress and has a short haircut. With a flower garland around her neck as says “Bol saache darbar ki jai.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Hints at Her Wedding With BF Rohanpreet Singh, Shares 'Nehu Da Vyah' Post

Watch the viral video here:

Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh. Recently, she made her relationship official with Rohanpreet amid the speculations around her wedding. She shared pictures of them twinning in black outfits and wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.(sic)”

She has used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah, which has sent her fans into a frenzy, giving a spark to her wedding rumours.



Earlier, a source close to the couple, told Times of India, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic. Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married.” The source added, “The wedding is happening, soon.”