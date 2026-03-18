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Watching Dhurandhar 2? Dont leave your seat before the post-credits, Aditya Dhar has a surprise waiting!

Watching Dhurandhar 2? Don’t leave your seat before the post-credits, Aditya Dhar has a surprise waiting!

Ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge release, director Aditya Dhar's long statement to fans emphasised that the sequel was designed to be experienced collectively in theatres and asked to wait post the end credits.

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2’s paid preview shows will start at 5 PM across India today, March 18. Director Aditya Dhar has asked viewers not to share spoilers on his social media platform. He also has a special message for fans, which is that he wants everyone to stay in their seats until the end credits, hinting at a surprise after the movie. The film is set to release worldwide on March 19, 2026. It will come out during festivals like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid, and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it a big pan-India release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s director Aditya Dhar’s note for his fans

In his letter, Aditya Dhar reflected on the overwhelming reception to the original ‘Dhurandhar,’ which released on December 5, 2025 and went on to become India’s highest-grossing film of the year. “You didn’t just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would,” he wrote.

The filmmaker credited fans for turning the project into a global success story. “Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world’s!,” he wrote. As excitement builds around the sequel, Dhar made a direct appeal to audiences to preserve the theatrical experience by avoiding spoilers once the film releases.”PLEASE DON’T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt,” he wrote.

Aditya Dhar, in his long statement, emphasised that Dhurandhar 2 was designed to be experienced collectively in theatres.”We’ve put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it’s meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers,” Dhar wrote. Adding to the intrigue, he ended his post with a cryptic line advising audiences not to leave before the credits finish, a hint that has sparked speculation online about a possible post-credits scene and potential expansion of the franchise.

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Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, “Hahaha oh gosh – excitement levels are at peak!!!” Another social media user wrote, “To avoid spoilers on social media i booked a ticket on 18 only.” A third fan commented, “2000 crore ke baad baat karte hain Aditya bhai.”Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam also commented, “My Dhurandhar,” with a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

About Ranveer Singh’s role in Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, who reprises his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, operating deep inside the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The trailer suggests a darker narrative as the character navigates a complex terror network while attempting to dismantle it from within.

The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam and R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal. Actor Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed gangster Rehman Dakait in the first instalment, is also part of the franchise’s larger narrative world.

The excitement for the sequel to Dhurandhar has grown even more after the release of the song “Aari Aari.” It’s a high-energy track with strong beats, powerful singing, and rap parts. Dhurandhar 2 is already one of the most awaited movies of the year. The first film, Dhurandhar, was a huge hit, it broke many box office records, became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 (Rs 1300 crore), and is counted among the most successful Indian films ever.

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