An Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official has revealed that all the four Bollywood stars, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor, who were recently interrogated by the agency have denied consuming any kind of drugs. According to a report shared by a portal, the NCB officer said all these actors say that ‘they don’t even smoke cigarettes’. However, the officer said Rakul’s WhatsApp chat had a word Doob which she explained that it refers to hand-rolled cigarettes. Also Read - NCB Wants to Falsely Implicate Karan Johar: Director Kshitij Prasad

The NCB officer said technical analysis of their mobile phones which were voluntarily surrendered will clear all doubts. By the way, these Bollywood divas have refused any knowledge of Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged drug habit. Also Read - NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana Reviews Evidence in Bollywood Drug Nexus Case, Meets Officers

Meanwhile, a former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, owned by Karan Johar, Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested in the case on Saturday and has been remanded to NCB’s custody till October 3. However, Kshitij said that he was harassed by the agency for a false statement. In his statement to the magistrate, Prasad alleged that the NCB falsely wants to implicate Karan Johar in the case and therefore, they ‘treated him badly’ and arrested him on the basis of a ‘dry cigarette’ in his balcony while searching his residence. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Asked To Not Play 'Emotional Card' After She Breaks Down Three Times During NCB Interrogation

Mid-Day quoted him saying, “I was categorically told by zonal director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede in the presence of several other officers that since I was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let me off if I take the names of Karan Johar, Somel Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Neeraj or Rahil and say that they consumed drugs. I refused to comply with this, as I don’t know any of them personally. Irked by my refusal, Wankhede told me that since I was not cooperating, he would teach me a lesson. He made me sit on the floor next to his chair and then held up his shoe to my face and said that this was my worth.”