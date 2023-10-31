Home

Bishan Singh Bedi died on 23 October 2023. He was struggling with age related issues and died at 77.

Actor Neha Dhupia on Tuesday penned down an emotional note remembering her late father-in-law and legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a string of throwback pictures which she captioned, “We hold on to everything you gave us … the morals the memories, the love the laughs the lessons, the strength and the sweetness … we have you in our heads and hearts forever as we inch back n try and get some life into the numbness we feel right now. . . Love you Dad ….”

Neha shared a series of pictures of their adorable family moments featuring Neha, her husband Angad Bedi, their kids, along with Bishan Singh Bedi.

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets.

Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi’s elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India’s inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds. Bedi also went on to captain India in 22 Tests and played India’s first-ever ODI against East Africa in 1975 where he bowled 12 overs, eight maidens, gave away six runs and picked one wicket. Bedi is widely considered the game’s greatest left-arm spinner.

At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI’s CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

