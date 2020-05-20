Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor‘s sudden demise last month left family and fans in a state of shock. While his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, friends Anil Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Neetu Kapoor all opened up slowly to express their grief, Rishi’s brother and veteran star Randhir Kapoor has now revealed his raw feelings on what it is like to cope with the loss. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor, Shares Throwback Picture From Family Outing

Twenty days down and there is no day when the family does not miss the Bobby star. In an interview with a leading news agency, Randhir shared, “God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food, and films.” Also Read - Neil Nitin Mukesh on Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 'He Was Like a Father Figure, Papa Misses His Chintu'

Extending his gratitude to fans for standing by the family at this time of loss, Randhir added, “People across the world showered their love on him. We have been flooded with condolence messages and some have even shared their memories or their personal experiences with my brother. It is impossible to reply to all of them but I’d like to thank everyone and just want to tell his fans to remember him for his movies, for his smile and undying spirit.” Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Shares a Happy Groupfie With Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor And Samara

Earlier, Neetu was seen going through all the throwback pictures from the Kapoor’s varied outings and the time they have spent together with each other. Reminiscing one such family outing, she took to Instagram to share a family picture featuring Rishi, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor and Samara. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.” (sic)

Speaking to ETimes recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh reminisced the memories with Rishi Kapoor and friendship his dad and Rishi shared with each other. Talking about it, he said that he was a father figure to him and he remembers working with Rishi as a child to the Bobby actor dancing and singing at his wedding.