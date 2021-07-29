South Korea: BTS is a globally famous and much loved K-pop band. BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook never fail to impress ARMY members with their cutest surprises.Also Read - BTS V Reminds ARMY of Leonardo DiCaprio After His 'Classic' Cameo In Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle Music Video

Recently, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung ARMY members in complete awe after he expressed his love for fans and reminded that he loves them a lot. In an interview, V aka Kim Taehyung said, "We Purple You".

For the unversed, the 'I Purple You' phrase was made by BTS V in 2016. Back then, V explained that this means 'I will trust and love you for a long time.' Therefore, purple is not just a colour, but a representation of love between BTS and ARMY members.

After V said, ‘We Purple You’, ARMY members from around the world decided to reciprocate their love for him. Several fans took to Twitter, sharing the same interview clip and wrote, “WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG.” One of the fans shared V’s picture and wrote, “After Taehyung screaming I PURPLE YOU in his cute own way, it’s time for us to scream it back at him … In a cute way.”

“No matter how many years pass, one thing will always remain the same and that is our love for you, angel. we will always be here to hold your hand, lift you up and encourage and support you like you do us. because WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG,” another BTS fan wrote.

Look How Fans Are Reacting To V’s Cute Gesture:

Taehyung humility is one of many amazing qualities of him! WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG💜 https://t.co/Np3Boi9WZi — TAEHYUNG USA 🇺🇸 (@TaehyungUSA) July 29, 2021

I love you with all my heart KIM TAEHYUNG♥️ one of my bestfriend that I don’t want to lose ever. WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG 💜💋 pic.twitter.com/eoUdJpUdgo — Yeontan_7Dada👀 (@TaeKook_Yoen23) July 29, 2021

no mattet how many years pass, one thing will always remain the same and that is our love for you, angel. we will always be here to hold your hand, lift you up and encourage and support you like you do us. because WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG. pic.twitter.com/kYJKWOxejQ — nay (@ILOVETETESOMUCH) July 28, 2021

Come on Maple ARMY 🍁! Shout it loud and clear so Taehyung can feel how much we love him. WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG 💜💜💜#BTSatRadio1 #BTSxLiveLounge #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/I3T6mzmPjJ — BTS V Canada 🇨🇦 (@TaehyungCanada) July 29, 2021

V is one of the cutest and much-loved members of BTS. He never fails to surprise fans with his stunning looks. Earlier this year, one of the V’s biggest fan clubs in China known as China V Bar raised a record-breaking 3 million yuan (S$618,000) in under one minute for his birthday celebration.