On Wednesday night, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans from all across the world came together and lit Diya / candle in his memory. Many celebrities such as Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman, Kangana Ranaut also lit candle and Diya and took part in the peaceful digital protest. The protest, #Candle4SSR, is also a peaceful way of requesting authorities to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor's untimely demise.

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut, who has been actively voicing her opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and even called out certain big celebrities of the industry, took to Twitter to share an emotional and heartfelt note for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.

The Queen actor assured that she along with her fans will ensure Sushant's name continues to shine. She tweeted, "We will make sure your name shines like a star in the sky forever, millions of candles of your name were burning last night, we won't let them dismiss you as mad or a weak life, you will continue to spread your lovely light, we promise you".

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, the lawyer of former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, had called for a peaceful digital protest to demand justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14.

Ever since Sushant’s death, Kangana has been actively speaking against the Bollywood biggies asserting that the alleged suicide was the result of groupism against Sushant in Bollywood. In a recent interview she even mentioned that if any of her claims made in the SSR case are found false or if she has said something that she can’t testify, she’s willing to return her Padma Shri award to the government.