Mumbai: The second season of Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya has been released and is gaining immense love from the audience. Just like season one of the show, this season too has managed to impress both, viewers and critics. The show presented Aarya’s journey as a fearless mother and fierce tigress who is ready to do anything in her power to protect her family. While Sushmita is already earning praises for her performance as Aarya, in a recent interview, the actor also talked about her father’s reaction to Aarya 2. Sushmita mentioned how her father binge-watched the show and ‘choked with emotions’ afterwards.Also Read - 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz!' Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Gets Love From Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen

“My mother binge-watched the second season with me! My Father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching Aarya 2. It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud. It has taken me 27 years to earn this compliment from my Dad, that he is proud of my work,” Sushmita said. Also Read - India's Daughter Makes Us Proud: Politicians Laud Harnaaz Sandhu For Historic Miss Universe Win | See Tweets

For the unversed, even the first season of Aarya was a major hit. Apart from Sushmita Sen, the show also starred, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar and Jayant Kripalani among others. In the show, Sushmita Sen played the role of Aarya, who is the mother of three children and wife of a businessman who gets shot dead in broad daylight. Following this, she takes over the illegal opium trade and does everything to protect her children. Also Read - Naaz Hai Harnaaz Sandhu Pe: Twitter Applauds Harnaaz Sandhu For Bringing Back Miss Universe Title After 21 Years

Have you watched Aarya 2? Did you like it?