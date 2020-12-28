After the stupendous success of Aashram 1 and Aashram 2, filmmaker Prakash Jha is all set for the third season of his popular web-series. Starring Bobby Deol as the treacherous Nirala Baba from Kashipur, Aashram has received wide popularity, and the makers now set to roll the third season as soon as possible. Also Read - Aashram Girl Tridha Choudhury is a Total Fashionista And These 5 Looks Are Proof!

When is Aashram Season 3 going on the floors?

In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Jha said that they were all set to take the third season on the floors but the new strain of coronavirus ruined their plans. The director was quoted as saying, "We will schedule our shoot when things improve. On one hand, things seem to be getting better, then we hear of a new viral strain doing the rounds."

Aashram was shot in Ayodhya and the makers shot both the season in one go, therefore, it was easy for them to release the second season soon after the first. The locations of shooting Aashram season 3 are yet to be finalised.

New characters in Aashram 3

Prakash Jha revealed that while the story of season 3 will revolve around Deol’s character and his downfall, several new characters will be joining the new season. “We gave the sub-plots and the various characters their due importance, which is why we could make it so engaging. Even then, I did not imagine that Aashram would receive the kind of acclaim that it did. Several key characters will also make a comeback in the new season,” he said.

Aashram Season 3 to be shot in March-April

Talking about gearing up to play Kashipur Vale Baba once again, Bobby Deol said that they are keen to begin the shoot and even though he hasn’t read the full script yet, he can’t wait to be on the sets. “If people are responding well to my performance, it means that my hard work is paying off,” he said.

The first season of Aashram was released on MX Player in August while the second season hit the screens in October. Apart from Bobby, the show also featured Tridha Chaudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Tushar Pandey among others. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Aashram season 3!