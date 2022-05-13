Aashram 3 trailer out: Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol) is back after a lot of wait and things seem to be getting more complicated in his Aashram, the fortress where he deceives people and gets away with his illicit activities. The trailer of Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 is here and it shows a threat to Baba Nirala’s empire. While Baba Nirala continues with his self-proclamation of being a God figure on Earth, he is challenged by Parminder (Aaditi Pohankar) who has vowed to kill him.Also Read - Aashram 3 Update: Bobby Deol Finally Talks About Release Date, And Controversy Around Baba Nirala's Role | Exclusive

The trailer begins with Parminder dreaming about shooting Baba Nirala with a pistol. She wakes up and vows to avenge him. Next we see Baa trying to expand his empire and claiming that his word is going to be the ultimate law from here on. We also see Esha Gupta's entry into the story as she dances for Baba and gets intimate with him. However, another scene suggests that she could just be doing all this to unmask baba. The trailer promises a lot of new twists and more to the story than what meets the eye. Check out the trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Also Read - Aashram 3 Shoot, Cast Details Out: Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha Gear up For Downfall of Baba Nirala - All You Need to Know

The fans are extremely excited about Baba Nirala’s comeback in Aashram 3. Many viewers took to the comment section on YouTube to appreciate Bobby’s performance in the role and also expressed excitement to see Esha as the new addition in the story. One user commented, “Fod diya bhai fod diya. This series is going to create history. Every plotting acting direction visual location everything is damn perfect. Thank you Prakash Jha sir and @mxplayer for making this historical society (sic).” Another user wrote, “What a series this has been! No nonsense, just raw truth. Bobby Deol, Chandan Sanyal (Bhopa Swami) and Darshan Kumar have been fantastic in this show. Also Tridha, Aditi and Anupriya. Can’t wait for this new season! (sic).”

Aashram Season 3 will start streaming on MX Player on June 3. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Aashram 3!