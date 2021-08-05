Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol is playing the role of a father to a teenage daughter in a new web series that will be premiered on August 13 in the US on the Disney channel. This is the first time that the actor is playing a father on-screen and he says he has no qualms about doing a character that suits his age.Also Read - Ajay Devgn Brings Abhay Deol And Karan Deol Together For Crime Comedy 'Velley'

In his latest interaction with BollywoodLife, Abhay mentioned that actors double his age are romancing women in their 20s on-screen, therefore, he playing a young father to a teenage daughter is very normal and acceptable. He will be seen playing father to actor Avantika Vandanapu in the Disney series Spin that will begin streaming in India from August 15 on Disney+Hotstar. Also Read - Abhay Deol Says Nepotism in India is Backed by Caste-Based Discrimination, And You Should Read The Entire Post to Realise Its Importance

Adding that he is at that age in life where he can happily play a man who’s 10-12 years younger as well as someone who is older on-screen. Abhay was quoted as saying, “As long as people are convinced that I am that role whether at 35 or 45, I would like to do both. You just got to take care of yourself so that you can pass for the ages that you play. I would like to stick to that window.”

The Dev D actor went on to take a jibe at the superstars who don’t shy away from romancing female actors half their age in films. He said, “Bollywood still will cast actors who are in their 50s opposite girls who are in their 20s and not even make it about an older man and younger girl, they will make them look like as a couple. In that environment, what does it matter?”

