A 22-year-old man, who is suspected to be a member of house-keeping staff at a five-star hotel in south Mumbai, was booked on Sunday for allegedly flashing and molesting a woman guest (an actor who has worked in a web series) in a washroom located on 37th floor, police said.

The actor somehow managed to rush out of the washroom and raised an alarm, he said. Dileshwar Mahant was overpowered by staff members of the hotel. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on various charges including molestation after the woman lodged an FIR with NM Joshi Marg police station, the official said. Police are yet to make any arrest in this case. (PTI)

“The woman went to the changing room after wrapping up the shoot for the day. While she was changing her clothes, the accused Dileshwar Mahant grabbed her and flashed himself. He also tried to gag her to prevent her from screaming,” the official said.