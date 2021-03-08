On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Amazon Prime Video announced its upcoming show Hush Hush (working title), led by an all-women cast and crew. An original series, Hush Hush tells the story of strong female protagonists. The story is driven by some of the finest female talents behind the camera – Tanuja Chandra as the Creative Director & Executive Producer, Shikhaa Sharma as the Executive Producer and original story writer, and Kopal Nathani as the director. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo and Piku), has been roped in to pen the dialogues for the series written by Ashish Mehta. The series will be produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment. Also Read - Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video Apologises Unconditionally For Its Show, Says ‘Already Removed Scenes’

Hush Hush marks the digital debut of award-winning Indian movie star Juhi Chawla as well as that of Ayesha Jhulka with leading ladies Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra playing pivotal roles in this exciting thriller-drama. With a unique female gaze at its core, Hush Hush propels forward the movement of women telling their own stories. It also features an almost all-female crew, right from the Production Designer, Costume Designer, Supervising Producer, Co-producers, to Art, Costume, Production Coordination to even the Security Team. Also Read - Your March Guide to Netflix: All The Movies And Web-Series Releasing This Month

Expressing excitement over the news, Chandra said, “Video streaming in India has brought about a significant change in storytelling by pushing female narratives to the fore and I couldn’t be more pleased! It’s what directors like me have waited for. Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, both have been bringing diverse and authentic women’s stories to audiences in India and abroad for a while now and I’m thrilled to join forces with them for Hush Hush to create something with this wonderful team that I hope will be truly special.”