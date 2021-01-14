Amazon Prime Video has renewed its comedy series Four More Shots Please! for the third season. The news was announced by the cast of the show on Instagram on Thursday morning. Kirti Kulhari, who plays the role of Anjana Menon in the show, took to social media and posted a few photos of herself posing with the other three girls in the lead. The caption on her post read, “And we are back 👊 #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 Shoot begins super soon .. 🤍 Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 ..” (sic) Also Read - Hina Khan in Mirzapur: Actor Wants to do a UP-Based Role With 'No Fashion' And 'Typical Accent'

Four More Shots Please!, which was also nominated in the comedy show category at the recently happened International Emmy Awards, features Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo along with Kirti in the lead. It’s about four friends and their individual battles with patriarchy. The show attempts to shatter gender stereotypes including being a single mom, choosing stand-up comedy as a profession, being in a same-sex relationship, and working your way up in a male-dominated profession. Actors Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, and Amrita Puri among others feature in supporting roles in the show.

Four More Shots Please! has received wide appreciation from viewers all across the world. The chemistry between the four leading women has been much loved and so has been their impeccable style sense. The third season is definitely going to create even more buzz. The shooting begins this year itself. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Four More Shots Please!