It was reported earlier that the second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man will be dropping online in December. However, there seems a delay in its release now. As per a report published in Mid-Day, the makers haven't been able to finish up the VFX work on the show due to the pandemic and the lockdown that followed, and therefore, the audience is likely to wait for some more time to watch their much-loved spy Srikant Tiwari back on screen.

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. The Family 2 is also going to star South superstar Samantha Akkineni this time, and the makers don't want to leave any loophole in polishing the story.

The daily quoted a source close to the production saying, "Given the nature of the subject, the show is heavy on VFX. Even though other aspects of post-production progressed swiftly during the lockdown, the elaborate special effects work was considerably delayed."

Raj and DK, the creators of the show, are known to look out for perfection in their products, and The Family Man is close to their hearts. “The editing is underway simultaneously. Though the platform has yet to lock the final date, the show is expected to stream in February,” the source added.

There’s no official confirmation on the show being delayed yet. The makers are yet to release a statement on the matter. Season one of the show was an instant hit and the audience is eagerly waiting for the second season after the success of Mirzapur 2, another hit series on Amazon Prime Video.