Bigg Boss OTT latest gossip: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath got eliminated last weekend and after coming out of the show, he expressed how Sunday Ka Vaar with host Karan Johar ends up being a little biased. Karan spoke to a leading daily and mentioned that on Sunday, only people who have created controversies or those who have played negatively in the show are discussed whereas people who have remained positive throughout the week get sidelined.

Speaking in an interview with ETimes, Karan said that he felt he was very helpful to others and tried to keep everything sorted and positive among the contestants, but he was never praised and his actions were never discussed in the Karan Johar-hosted episode. The actor was quoted as saying, "Even I feel that many good things get ignored during Sunday ka Vaar. I did many things on a humanitarian level but they were ignored. I also helped people during tasks even though I was on the opposite team. But it was not discussed at all. I took a stand for others and helped also but people from the show did not find it important to be discussed."

Karan, who was expecting to use this opportunity as a comeback into the industry, said that the audience should be shown a happy and positive side of Bigg Boss as well and that's where the biasness should end. He said, "I feel if a positive side of a contestant is appreciated even the viewers might feel good. The audience who is watching the show will actually realise that there are people in the house who don't indulge in manipulating others. Even positive and good topics can also be discussed in the Sunday episode, it's not necessary to promote villains on Sunday Ka Vaar."

Karan Nath was seen in the movie Yeh Dil Aashiqana after which he didn’t appear in many shows or films. The actor developed a strong bond with Divya Agarwal in the Bigg Boss OTT house, and also shared a good friendship with Ridhima Pandit who was evicted with him last week. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!