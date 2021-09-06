Bigg Boss OTT latest news: Actor Shamita Shetty has once again confessed her feelings for Raqesh Bapat, his connection inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The two are often seen flirting with each other and sharing hugs and kisses. In a new promo released on Voot, the streaming partner for Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita is seen confiding in her friend and singer Neha Bhasin, who is also one of the participants in the show. Shamita tells Neha that she likes Raqesh but there’s something that is still holding her back from going all big with her feelings.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's Family Has a Message For Raqesh Bapat - Read Here

Shamita says that she really likes Raqesh but she doesn’t want to be with someone who is confused about his feelings for someone. She said that it’s visible to everyone that she’s falling for him but she doesn’t fully know if he’s sure about his feelings. Shamita tells Neha, “It’s so obvious that we do, right? He’s lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I’m not confused. When I’ve taken a decision, I stand by it,” she says in Hindi. Check out the promo here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty on Neck as They Patch up After Fight, Fans go Gaga - Check Tweets

This is the second time in the show that Shamita has opened the pandora box of her feelings for Raqesh. Earlier, during an argument with the man himself, she didn’t shy away from saying that she hasn’t been faking her feelings for the show’s sake and she genuinely likes him. However, when Raqesh accused her of controlling him and pushing him away from getting close to other contestants, especially Divya Agarwal, Shamita was taken aback.

She told Raqesh, “I have not played the game from Day 1. I let you hold my hand or I let you kiss on my cheek is because I like you. I don’t know how to fake it. When you say all these things to me you have to understand where I’m coming from. It’s taken me a long time to accept myself the way I am. And all the relationships that I had been in, none of the men really made me feel very good about myself, Raqesh. I have gone in a self-preservation mode to protect myself.” The two sorted out things later though.

Shamita and Raqesh have developed a close bond inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and their fans are constantly supporting them by asking them to explore their relationship. Do you think they are going to give themselves a chance of being together? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!