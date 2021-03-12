Bombay Begums Controversy: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked streaming giant Netflix to stop featuring its new show Bombay Begums over the issue of the inappropriate portrayal of children in the web-series. In a notice to Netflix on Thursday, the NCPCR asked the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action. Also Read - Toofan: Farhan Akhtar’s Inspirational Sports Drama Gets a Release Date, Teaser to be Out on March 12

Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission said this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in the abuse and exploitation of children. The commission took action based on a complaint that alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse.

"Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice. "Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission said.

Bombay Begums delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life. While neither Netflix nor the makers of the show have spoken out on the latest reports, the web-series comes with a proper disclaimer saying it’s the content suitable for the 18+ audience. The scenes that have been objected to by the NCPCR feature a teenager finding comfort in drugs and alcohol after suffering from low self-esteem issues.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums features a stunning starcast including Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Rahul Bose, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand.

Meanwhile, the central government has tightened its grip on the OTT content after the big fiasco over shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2 hurting the religious sentiments of a section of people. In the latest development, the government introduced a three-tier mechanism labelled as a ‘soft-touch regulatory architecture’. It’s a three-level check structure in which the government first expects the creators to oversee their content, followed by the platform to self-regulate in case of any discrepancy after which the government will keep a check.