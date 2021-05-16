Sidharth Shukla starrer Broken But Beautiful season 3 trailer is finally out. Sidharth as Agastya Rao will definitely win your heart and you will also see a glimpse of the angry Sidharth which will remind you of his Bigg Boss 13 days. The actor is introduced as the ‘angry young man of the Hindi theatre’ to which Sidharth responds, ‘Barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi hi’. Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla's 'Kabir Singh' Avatar Rules Hearts Again

Bigg Boss 13 winner shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love."

The trailer gives a sneak peek about what happens to Agastya when he falls in love with Rumi (Sonia Rathee). The story revolves around heartbreak, longing, love and lust as Rumi and Agastya get involved in a no-strings-attached relationship but soon they fall in love, and thus, their journey is a ride full of twists and turns. The trailer also shows the love-hate relationship between Agastya and Rumi. The trailer also introduced Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, who were seen in the previous season of Broken But Beautiful, in a cameo role. The trailer will leave you intrigued and asking for more.

Watch Trailer Here:

As described by Ekta Kapoor, the romantic web series is an intense love story that will portray romance between Sidharth and Sonia but also falling out of love.

Earlier, Sidharth described his character as ‘cannot help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of’.

The web series is a digital debut of Sidharth Shukla and will launch on ALTBalaji on May 29. It will also stream on MX Player.