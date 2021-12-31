Cobra Kai Season 4 Title Card: Season four of the Netflix show Cobra Kai is all set to release today i.e on December 31. . It is a comedy-drama that is a sequel to the iconic show The Karate Kid. Cobra Kai is set 30 years after the Karate Kid trilogy and revolves around an ageing Johnny Lawrence who has stepped into the world of karate once again. Season three of martial arts comedy-drama concluded with the coming together of rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence to defeat Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. While fans are already excited to watch season four of the show, one thing that will surely catch your attention is the coming together mentioning about Albert Omstead. This has left fans wondering about who he is and why was he given a tribute.Also Read - What is Netflix’s New Website All About?

Who is Albert Omstead from Cobra Kai?

The seventh episode of season four pays tribute to Albert Omstead with a title card that reads, “Albert Omstead 1982-2021 in memoriam.” However, not many people know that Albert worked in the camera and electrical department of the show. He passed away in July 2021 in Georgia while he was trying to fix a leak that was flooding his basement when the wall collapsed on him. Also Read - Red Notice Becomes Most-Watched Film on Netflix, Gal Gadot-Dwayne Johnson Feel Over The Moon With Film Creating History

The crew member had also worked on several top shows including The Walking Dead, Atlanta and Stranger Things. When Albert passed away in July this year, Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo paid tribute to him and said, “I send all my love and prayers to the Omstead family.” Also Read - Hellbound Beats Squid Game to Become Most Watched Show on Netflix Within 24 Hours

How to watch Cobra Kai in India?

Fans in India are eagerly waiting for the show. It will be released on Netflix at 1:30 PM IST on December 31. Season four of the show has 10 episodes. Cobra Kai Season 4 has been shot across Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, season 5 of Cobra Kai has also been announced. In a recent interview, Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Heald confirmed the same and said that they have already finished shooting for season 5 as well. “Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavours and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show,” he said.