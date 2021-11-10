Decoupled Trailer: R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla starrer Netflix original series, Decoupled, revolves around a married couple who have fallen out of love. However, they decided to stay together for the sake of their young daughter. Arya and Shruti (played by Madhavan and Chawla, respectively) have gone cynical and are trying to find the ways to stay together by making the situation less insufferable. However, their idea of open marriage does not come with much success. Even their idea of love and marriage somehow has also gone for a toss.Also Read - Squid Game Creator Says 'Comics' Are His Inspiration Behind The Mass Trending Netflix Series, Read on

Watch Here:



R Madahavan spoke about the film and had said, “I play the character of Arya, a pulp-fiction writer who suffers with a rather uncompromised sense of objectivity and clarity, along with a determination to not compromise (ever!) – which is hilarious especially when pitted against his calm and composed wife Shruti, played by Surveen. I am thrilled to collaborate with a global platform like Netflix and grateful to Manu Joseph as well as Hardik Mehta for bringing this character and story to life. Surveen was a delight to work with through and through and I hope the chemistry and humour we share on-screen leaves audiences laughing uncontrollably.” Also Read - South Korean Workers Dress Up As 'Squid Game' Characters to Protest For Their Rights | Watch

“I am excited to return to Netflix and be a part of a completely different genre which will hopefully have audiences in splits. Decoupled hilariously sheds light on a modern couple trying to work through the nuances of a marriage while trying to keep their sanity intact. Madhavan is playing my husband Arya’s character with utmost ease and his comic timing is spot on! The dynamic of Shruti and Arya is unique, honest and it was honestly such a refreshing experience. Manu Joseph and Hardik Mehta were incredible in pegging us on to bring these characters to life in our own ways. It is an entertaining comedy and we hope the audiences enjoy watching it”, Surveen Chawla said in a statement. Also Read - Team India Cricketers Ace The Dologna Candy Challenge From Netflix's 'Squid Game' | WATCH VIDEO

The series is set to premiere on December 17.