Engineering Girls 2.0 on ZEE5: The second season of popular youth-based drama – Engineering Girls is all set to feature on ZEE5 after the platform announced its partnership with TVF for streaming all its shows and movies. Based on the lives of three girls – Maggu, Sabu, and Kiara – the show focuses on their struggles during their final year in college. In an interview with india.com, actor Barkha Singh who plays the role of Sabu in the show spoke about her real-life bonding with the girls. She said that while she was friends with Sejal from before the show, she developed a friendly bond with Kritika while shooting the first season.

The actor said, "It was like a big party we were all invited to because we have worked in season 1 with the same cast and crew. So it was a lot of fun and Sejal is someone I knew from before and I got to know Kritika through Engineering girls season 1 but we are all good friends and kept calling each other for professional/ life advice all through these years even when we were not shooting. I feel that Engineering Girls was a great opportunity to make great friends, not just with my co-actors, also with the crew and directors."

Unlike the stereotypical engineering college dramas which showcase the boys' lives at a hostel, Engineering Girls is focussed on girls' experiences in an engineering college and their adventures and misadventures. Season 2, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, revolves around Maggu, Sabu, and Kiara and how they are beginning to get serious about life after college as it is their final year. The new season follows their daily misadventures and how they solve their way out of every situation to make their dreams come true, coming together, better, and stronger in the end.

In addition to Engineering Girls 2.0 has an exciting and exclusive line-up of new seasons of widely popular and critically acclaimed TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. Engineering Girls 2.0 will premiere on 27th August on ZEE5.