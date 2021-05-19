As the makers of The Family Man season 2 drops the trailer of the much-anticipated web series, a certain section of netizens slammed the show for allegedly showing ‘Tamil as terrorists’. Soon after the trailer release, they trended the hashtag ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamils’. Many called Amazon Prime Video For ‘Insensitive and politically incorrect’ content, while others called for a ban on the show and Amazon products and asked for ‘unconditional apology’ Also Read - The Family Man 2 Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Call Manoj Bajpayee 'Zabardast', Go Gaga Over 'Fiery' Samantha Akkineni
One user tweeted, "Dear @PrimeVideoIN, your #Familyman2 trailer is totally insensitive and politically incorrect showing Tamils as Terrorists. We, Tamils ( 10 crores world wide market ) will stop using #Amazon products if the series is going to be same as the trailer."
Another said, "India portraying Tamil Tigers linked with ISIS to the world.
#Familyman2 Should be banned permanently. We don’t appreciate it and request the distributors to not screen the film in the state. @Samanthaprabhu2 – Shame on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils.”
“It’s strategically planned genocide on Tamils. History cannot be erased or eclipsed or changed. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils,”wrote another.
The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 release. The web=-series has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.