As the makers of The Family Man season 2 drops the trailer of the much-anticipated web series, a certain section of netizens slammed the show for allegedly showing ‘Tamil as terrorists’. Soon after the trailer release, they trended the hashtag ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamils’. Many called Amazon Prime Video For ‘Insensitive and politically incorrect’ content, while others called for a ban on the show and Amazon products and asked for ‘unconditional apology’ Also Read - The Family Man 2 Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Call Manoj Bajpayee 'Zabardast', Go Gaga Over 'Fiery' Samantha Akkineni

One user tweeted, “Dear @PrimeVideoIN, your #Familyman2 trailer is totally insensitive and politically incorrect showing Tamils as Terrorists. We, Tamils ( 10 crores world wide market ) will stop using #Amazon products if the series is going to be same as the trailer.” Also Read - The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Tries to Save Marriage; Samantha Akkineni Rocks Her Villain Look

Another said, “India portraying Tamil Tigers linked with ISIS to the world. Also Read - Ahead of The Family Man 2 Trailer, Naga Chaitanya Reacts to Wife Samantha's Digital Debut

#Familyman2 Should be banned permanently. We don’t appreciate it and request the distributors to not screen the film in the state. @Samanthaprabhu2 – Shame on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils.”

“It’s strategically planned genocide on Tamils. History cannot be erased or eclipsed or changed. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils,”wrote another.

Check Reactions Here:

Subramian Swamy says, Six ISIS agents crossed Pak Rajasthan border and have reached Chennai. The movie seems to convey a similar message. A Movie made by North Indian Racists against Tamils.#Familyman2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/L7FmiFpuNj — நிகரன் (@nikaran_ntk) May 19, 2021

Dear @PrimeVideoIN , your #Familyman2 trailer is totally insensitive and politically incorrect showing Tamils as Terrorists. We, Tamils ( 10 crores world wide market ) will stop using #Amazon products if the series is going to be same as the trailer.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — முனைவர் முகம்மது கதாபி ( Dr Mohamed Gaddaffe ) (@drgaddaffe) May 19, 2021

India portraying Tamil Tigers linked with ISIS to the world. #Familyman2 Should be banned permanently. We don’t appreciate it and request the distributors to not screen the film in the state.@Samanthaprabhu2 – Shame on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/NS4uMV8zYc — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

This Family Man 2 storyline depicting the presence of ISIS in Tamil Nadu and the LTTE as terrorists is portrayed as happening in Chennai !! #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils@PrimeVideoIN @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/UGtw6NQ6YZ — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

It’s strategically planned genocide on Tamils.

History cannot be erased or eclipsed or changed. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/fdn6bMIDkD — வேளாண் பெருங்குடி (@Dirdinesh1498) May 19, 2021

‘

@rajndk – If you’re spreading wrong information about Tamil Eelam struggle in the name of ‘Freedom of Expression’. We Tamils demand an unconditional apology or this movie will be banned.@offBharathiraja – Sir, pls check this series seems Tamil Hatred.#FamilyMan2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/THW3BFFTQV — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

The LTTE fought to build an army so that the Tamil language would not die and Tamils would not be enslaved. The director of the TV series that has been taken to slander the liberation struggle of Tamils @rajndk We strongly condemn! @Samanthaprabhu2 #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/yaha2O0aDk — தமிழன் சத்யா 2.0 (@tamilansathya01) May 19, 2021

We strongly condemn the TV series which has been taken in a way that glorifies the liberation struggle of Tamils ​​as a whole and portrays Tamils ​​as extremists .

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils

@Samanthaprabhu2 @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/BGBcrzxnT2 — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

Remember @PrimeVideoIN , Tamils are not just about Indian market. We have a huge Tamil diaspora. Tamil Nadu is one of the state with highest Internet penetration too. Need a statement on #Familyman2 showing Tamils as terrorists. #Familyman2_against_tamils — முனைவர் முகம்மது கதாபி ( Dr Mohamed Gaddaffe ) (@drgaddaffe) May 19, 2021

Did you know what? We Tamils suffering a lot from 1953 to till date of sinhala racism and facist government. How can you picturize us as a terrorist.? #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/siujq9PzsY@rajndk @PrimeVideoIN @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/uH7vgk9b5i — வேளாண் பெருங்குடி (@Dirdinesh1498) May 19, 2021

Dear Indian movie directors and actors, you have successfully made the word ‘Muslim’ synonymous to terrorists and helped RW. Now, Do you want the same with Tamils? Be ethical. Be Responsible. @PrimeVideoIN #Familyman2 @Samanthaprabhu2 #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils @BajpayeeManoj — முனைவர் முகம்மது கதாபி ( Dr Mohamed Gaddaffe ) (@drgaddaffe) May 19, 2021

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils

LTTE aren’t Terrorists They’re rebels

They Foght For Their People

Foght For Their Land

Stop It @Samanthaprabhu2 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Xr8GDVzB7r — Skywalker (@SivabalaJedi) May 19, 2021



The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 release. The web=-series has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.