Mumbai: Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is all set to release this summer. Along with fans, even web series star cast are waiting for it to release soon. Now, Samantha Akkineni, who will be making her debut in the digital space with the show, has also urged the makers to release the show quickly. Recently, Samantha took to Instagram to talk about the film, Cinema Bandi, which is produced by the makers of Family Man 2, Raj and DK. While congratulating the makers and the team for the success of the film, she requested the makers to release their first collaboration, The Family Man 2, soon.

She wrote, "#cinemabandi is endearing and so full of hope. Three cheers to the team for bringing us this gem of a film….a breath of fresh air. Congratulations @rajanddk so so happy for you. Now, let's release #thefamilyman2 (sic)."

Samantha will be seen playing the role of an antagonist, Raji, who will be clashing with Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant head-on in the show. As per the other cast members, Samantha's performance is mind-blowing in the show and will shock the audience.

As per the latest reports, the makers have finally zeroed June 11 as the release date for The Family Man 2. The makers will soon make an announcement.

Recently, Twitter responded to a question of a Twitter user who asked about when is the second installment of the highly-anticipated series coming. Replying to the user, Amazon wrote, “The Family Man Season 2 will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video! Stay tuned for further updates. (sic)”

Earlier, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK shared an official statement that reads, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you.”

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode.