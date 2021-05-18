Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: The wait is finally over as Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 will release on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “June 4 is the streaming date for Family Man Season 2. The date will be announced in the trailer being released on May 19. Ever since the February streaming date was postponed by Amazon, there has been ongoing speculation on the new release date. Well, we can put all speculation to rest. ” Also Read - The Family Man 2: Makers To Finally Unveil Release Date With New Trailer, Fans Can't Hold Their Excitement

Following the row over its two web series – Mirzapur and Tandav, Amazon Prime Video had decided to postpone the release of The Family Man season 2 indefinitely. Also Read - Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni Asks Makers To Release Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Series Soon

On Tuesday, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to share a new poster of the series and revealed that the trailer of the much-anticipated series will be unveiled on Wednesday (May 19). Sharing the new poster, the actor tweeted, “Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours?#TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow. (sic)” Also Read - Wonder Woman 1984 Starring Gal Gadot Finally Releases on Amazon Prime Video

Revealing a little bit about Samantha’s character, the source added, “One of the most crucial characters in the series is that of Samantha Akkineni. She plays the role of a suicide bomber. She belongs to a terrorist organization and the cat and mouse chase between her character and that of Manoj Bajpayee will be something to watch out for. “No, it’s not. The makers have created a fictional terrorist group. It’s the most sensible thing to do in today’s times when anything can lead to a controversy.”

As per the reports, the series will premiere with no big cuts. The source added, “A little bit of snipping here and there. But that’s it. There is no real change, no big cut. Amazon went through the entire footage of Season 2 with a fine toothcomb to ensure there is nothing politically incorrect in Season 2.”

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode.