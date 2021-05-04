Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee is reportedly hitting the screens this summer in June. The show was postponed by the online streaming giant after several police cases were filed against Tandav and Mirzapur. However, now it looks like that the wait is finally over and soon the audience will get to watch the most-awaited web series. The makers are likely to announce the release date in the upcoming days. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Digital Premiere: Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Release on Amazon Prime Video on THIS Date

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The Family Man 2 is absolutely ready and will be released in June. Amazon Prime Video along with Raj and DK will be announcing the final release date soon."

Earlier, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK shared an official statement that reads, "We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you."

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode.

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.