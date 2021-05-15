Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: Amazon Prime Video has finally confirmed that the most-awaited web series, The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee will be released this summer. The online streaming giant responded to a question of a Twitter user who asked about when is the second instalment of the highly-anticipated series coming. Replying to the user, Amazon wrote, “The Family Man Season 2 will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video! Stay tuned for further updates. (sic)” Also Read - Missing Out on Entertainment During Covid? Complete List of Movies Releasing This May on OTT Platforms



As per the latest reports, The Family Man season 2 will premiere on June 11. The makers will soon make an announcement.

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “The Family Man 2 is absolutely ready and will be released in June. Amazon Prime Video along with Raj and DK will be announcing the final release date soon.” The show was postponed by the online streaming giant after several police cases were filed against Tandav and Mirzapur.

Earlier, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK shared an official statement that reads, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you.”

Recently, Raj and DK spoke about Samantha Akkeneni’s performance on Family Man 2 and told Telugu 360, “Samantha has a bold role in The Family Man: Season 2. We were not sure about Samantha’s response when we first approached. But she was quite positive which left us surprised.”

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode.

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.