Hellbound beats Squid Game: The new South-Korean thriller on Netflix – Hellbound – has reportedly beaten Squid Game to become the most-watched show on the streaming platform. As per a report published in The Guardian, the FlixPatrol analytics has confirmed that the popular survival drama series has surpassed the views of Hellbound that has taken the internet by storm. The new series is directed by Yeon Sang-ho who also helmed the extremely successful zombie thriller Train To Busan.Also Read - Squid Game Leads to Real-Life Tragedy - North Korean Man Shot Dead, Students Imprisoned

Squid Game, apart from becoming a world phenomenon, also raked in around 111 million viewers worldwide. It was still trending as the top most-watched series on Netflix until Hellbound hit the platform on November 23. It took only two days for the show to break the records on Netflix after Squid Game enjoyed the run for 46 nonconsecutive days. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Makes Pregnancy Announcement Leaving Nick Jonas Gobsmacked

Hellbound turned the top watched show within 24 hours of its release after it streamed in over 80 countries worldwide. The South Korean series is built on the concept of heaven and hell and shows angels coming to earth to take away ‘bad’ humans to hell. The show features actor Yoo Ah In in the role of cult leader Jeon Jin-soo. Going ahead in the narrative, he also begins a new religion called ‘New Truth Society.’ The cast of the show includes Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-Joo, Won Jin-ah, and Yang Ik-June. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes a U-Turn on 'Quitting OTT' Statement, Says 'I am a Coward'

The show tries to establish how human beings are punished for their bad deeds on earth and there’s no way they can escape their fate. It also features otherworldy creatures first issuing a warning to the human beings and then arriving on the same date and time to punish them and take them to hell. Have you watched the series yet?