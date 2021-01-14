Actor Hina Khan says she’s ready for new challenges in life and all set to play some difficult roles. The actor, who rose to fame with her girl-next-door image in Start Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went on to do a negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina played the role of Komolika in the show and her performance was widely appreciated. However, seems like she wants to do more negative characters. Also Read - Mirzapur Season 3: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi Are Brothers? Latter Not Dead, Will Be Back To Avenge Guddu?

The actor, in her latest interview with Mid-Day, mentioned that she is keen to do a Mirzapur-like role. Hina said that she wants to take up a UP-based role like the characters in the popular Amazon Prime Video series. "I would like to play a character that is similar to Mirzapur. I want to do something totally out-and-out no-fashion with a typical accent that's based in UP," she was quoted as saying.

Hina added that she has played the role of a village girl in the past and she needs to be a part of something big to show her capabilities to the audience. She explained, "Although I have worked in a short film where I played a village girl, I would like to do something really big to show people that I can carry this look and character as well. I won't mind working in such a film or a web show. I am not restricted to anything, I am ready for any challenge."

Hina was last seen in Hacked and Unlock. Her new slate of projects is yet to be revealed. Would you like to see her playing a part in the Mirzapur-series?