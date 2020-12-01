Bhavana Panday recently appeared in the multi-starrer show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives streaming on an OTT platform since 27th November. Starring amongst 3 other wives of Bollywood actors, she has become an audience favourite in no time as she is considered “the saner one of the lot” and “as natural as one could be”. Also Read - Spotted! Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt Papped in Mumbai- Video

Garnering endless praises the wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother to actress Ananya Panday, Bhavana is standing out in her latest show for she is the most different from all as a smart, sane, simple and sweet person who is clearly the most genuine according to what endless reviews say of her. From critics to the netizens everyone is in praises of her. Some people took to their social media as well to share their views, a few of those can be seen below: Also Read - 'Fabulous Lives' Revelation: Yes! Kylie Jenner Really Wished Janhvi Kapoor on Her Birthday, Fans Are in Disbelief | Watch Video

One person said, “Six episodes of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives in – It seems #BhavanaPandey was the most real out of the bunch.” Also Read - Karan Johar's Sassy Reply to a Troll Who Called Him 'Favourite Wife' in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Another said, “I didn’t know much about @BhavanaPandey #BhavanaPandey till this show and I think she’s a nice person with an intention to do something with her business. Best wishes for #lovegen 😇”

One other shared, “Saw #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives and loved loved @BhavanaPandey – didn’t even know she was a flight hostess!”

Another user shared, “Ok so on episode 3 and my fave is @BhavanaPandey but I like all of them OMG I can’t decide! 😂💛💛💛#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives”

Another shared, “Caught a few episodes of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives ok yes I admit I’ve watched it..anyway just wondering why @BhavanaPandey didn’t become an actress?!! Shes so gorgeous and such a delight to watch..she would be a star on the silver screen!!”

She is clearly a genuinely nice soul who is so natural and simple as could be seen in the show. She isn’t into showing off despite her high standard living but instead she is relatable for the people which shows how well-grounded she is and understands the importance of what she has today.

She was a scholar studying in Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University becoming an air-hostess and earning for herself straight out of college, struggling with various other jobs like modelling, being a VJ etc to managing setting up a new store for her fashion brand LoveGen while also being a mother which makes her all the more relatable and her struggle reflects in her down-to-earth attitude till date.

With praises from endless reviews, Bhavana Pandey is clearly the favourite amongst the lot as the audience can see as her natural and real self has won her so many hearts that people are binge-watching the show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives just for her!

