Mumbai: Actor Ram Kapoor will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s medical thriller ‘Human’ which also stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari among other actors. Ram and Shefali have been friends for a long and have worked together on numerous occasions. Recently, Ram Kapoor talked about his shooting experience with Shefali and said that it is always fun to work with her. The actor also revealed how they used to play pranks on the sets of the show so that everyone enjoys work.Also Read - Shefali Shah on Humans: It Shows 'What Happens When Doctors Who Are Considered Gods Actually Start Playing Gods'

“It’s always amazing to work with Shefali, I’ve worked with her 2-3 times before and we get along really well. She’s an absolute darling of a person, a total goofball, you know, she’s a lot of fun when the camera’s not rolling in! And I also tend to have a lot of fun when I work. So, we have a lot of fun, pulling each other’s leg or playing pranks on somebody else. And that’s the best way to work because you keep it light-hearted, you know, so you do serious work, but in between, you try and have a little fun, I believe. That’s the best way to work,” Ram Kapoor said. Also Read - Human Trailer Starring Shefali Shah And Kirti Kulhari Gets Appreciation And Also Sparks Debate For Its 'Sensitive' Subject

Talking about Human, the show unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicine and dives into the world of medical drama and its effect on people. The fictional series enunciates the collateral damage due to fast tracked drug trials for financial gains that involve innocent lives lost to greed. Human brings forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 onwards. Also Read - Human Trailer Release: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari Starrer is a Compelling Medical Thriller-Watch