Mumbai: The teaser of Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari starrer Human has been released. On Thursday, the makers of the show dropped the teaser and raised excitement among viewers. The show unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicine and dives into the world of medical drama and its effect on people. In teaser presents Shefali Shah in her surgeon avatar. “What dose do you want? A dose of thrill? A dose of crime? A dose of drama? A dose of murder mystery?” Shefali Shah can be heard saying in the teaser. However, no details about Kirti Kulhari’s character have been revealed in the teaser.Also Read - Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah Unite For The First Time With 'Jalsa', Tumhari Sulu Director Suresh Triveni to Direct

Watch Human Teaser Here:

Talking about the series, producer and co-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah revealed that Human was initially supposed to be a movie. However, he later changed his idea and decided to make it in the form of a web series. “Human, I had worked on this subject as a film script for 3 years and then I felt that this subject is too vast to be encapsulated in a film script which is only going to be 2-2.5 hours and that’s when I approached Mozez Singh and gave him the script. He read it and found it interesting. Mozez Singh got Ishani Banerjee on board, followed by Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal and they started writing this particular show,” he said. Also Read - Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation From Husband Saahil Sehgal: Not On Paper, But In Life

The release date of the show has not been announced so far and the trailer will be released soon. Human has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh. Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee have written the gripping series.