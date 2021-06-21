Inside Edge 3 Announcement: Putting all speculations to rest, Amazon Prime Video on Monday, announced the new season of Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chaddha starrer popular series, Inside Edge. Revealing the logo of Inside Edge season 3, Amazon took to its Instagram handle and shared, “More cricket. More drama. More entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT? #InsideEdge. (sic)” The cricket-based show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi, and Sidhant Gupta in key roles. Also Read - Why Cast Ayushmann in Bala or Saif in Omkara? Sharib Hashmi on Samantha's 'Brown Face' Criticism

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the series is directed by Kanishk Varma.

Inside Edge season 2 ended on a cliffhanger where the Mumbai Maverick receive a two-year ban from participation in the PPL after its owner gets involved in match-fixing and illegal betting allegations. Sapna Pabi, who plays the role of Mantra Patil, is sent to jail after being held accountable for Mumbai Mavericks. It ends with Zarina Malik (played by Richa Chadha) getting on a plane with Vikrant Dhawan (played by Vivek Oberoi), hinting at their new alliance.

The web series revolves around cricket team Mumbai Mavericks and its owner Zarina Malik as she fights for supremacy in the game of business embroiled with spot-fixing, doping, match-fixing, and much more.