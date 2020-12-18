A notice was issued to actor Bobby Deol and filmmaker Prakash Jha for their popular series Aashram on MX Players. The director now talked about the same and the criticism that has come his way for the show allegedly being ‘Hinduphobic’ in its content. In his interview with Mid-Day, Jha said that people who are offended either have vested interests or they themselves believe in such self-styled godmen. The popular director, who’s known for his films like Gangaajal, and Rajneeti among others, added that “when you make something that affects the masses, a polarised reaction is to be expected.” Also Read - Aashram 3: Bobby Deol Looks Forward to New Season, Hopes it Does Well in Future as well

Jha went on to say that his series doesn't intend to encourage Hinduphobia. He said that all he did was creating a 'fictional character' and it's not his problem if people think of the character as 'real'. The director also said that his show doesn't name any religion and even the disclaimer that appears says the same.

Aashram shows a self-styled godman's illicit acts and how he exploits women, businessmen, and his devotees for his benefit. The story of the show was written by Habib Faisal. Talking about how he thought about making a show on such babas, Jha said that he did his own research and found that such people exist and exploit others.

“During my research, all of which is in the public domain, I learned how these organisations function, and even those who go there exploit such places to absolve themselves of their sins. I had to sift through a lot of mundane stuff to explore the relationships these self-proclaimed godmen have with women, police investigative agencies, politicians, the youth, and also drug cartels,” he explained.

The team is now working on Aashram Chapter 3 in which Baba Nirala’s downfall will be shown. The character is played by Deol in the show.