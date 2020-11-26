An open battle ensued between filmmakers Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar when the latter accused KJo of stealing the registered title of his movie and ‘twisting’ it to name his upcoming Netflix series ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. Now, Johar has released an open letter to Bhandarkar on Twitter reminding of years of friendship and mutual admiration for work. Also Read - Nepotism to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, All The Controversies Involving Karan Johar

In a tweet made on Thursday, KJo mentioned that he’s aware that the title ‘Bollywood Wives’ is with Bhandarkar, and therefore, they are using ‘Fabulous Lives’ in all their marketing campaigns. The popular director also apologised to his ‘dear friend’ for ‘any grievance that has been caused during the course of the last few weeks’. He added, “I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that, I duly apologise.” Also Read - Karan Johar vs Madhur Bhandarkar: IMPPA Asks Dharma 'How Are You Using The Title The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'

Johar, who has had a tough year in the industry went on to request Bhandarkar to look beyond this incident and continue to make ‘exceptionally good content for our audiences’. Read the full letter here: Also Read - Madhur Bhandarkar Openly Slams Karan Johar, Begins a Title War Over Netflix Series 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Earlier, after tagging Johar in the tweet, Bhandarkar released copies of the letter from various film bodies showing that the rights to using the title ‘Bollywood Wives’ are with him. He also posted a copy of the letter that showed IMPPA asking Johar’s Dharma Productions ‘how could you use the title’ in the absence of any formal registration done on their part.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a new reality series by Netflix India that features Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, and Maheep Kapoor showing off the ‘fabulous lives’ they lead as the ‘wives’ of famous actors. The show is being premiered on November 27.