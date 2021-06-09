Loki Season 1 Episode 1 Explained: When Loki told Thor ‘I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again’ to Thor right before he died in Avengers: Endgame, viewers hoped that he will vanish just like in other instances but he died leaving fans heartbroken. Though that version of Loki is technically dead even now, but Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki but he is in a different. He belongs to the version where Loki has once again stolen the time stone, also known as Tesseract. When Avengers went back in time to attain all infinity stones, they had to go back in time when Loki was under arrest after the New York battle. However, the God of Mischief teleported somewhere unknown but he could not go very far. Also Read - Loki New Trailer Out: Marvel Finally Shows God Of Mischief is Gender Fluid As He Messes With Time

The Time Variance Authority arrested him and locked him up. In the very first episode, he was sentenced to death. But, agent Mobius soon realises that this Variant Loki could help him capture another Loki who is terrorising the timeline. The final scene is set in Salina, Oklahoma in 1858 where someone has hidden in cloak and hood burns Minutemen alive before stealing their tech. It also hints more to Loki's character or even if it is at all Loki. Well, but who is the main villain, any guesses?

For those who don't know, Fans have long suspected that Lady Loki might show up in the web show and many leaked photos from the series hinted that Sophia Di Martino is sporting a similar kind of costume. It is highly speculated that Lady Loki and Variant Loki will be pitted against each other and the battle will be an interesting one to watch.

The costumes aren’t just slightly similar. The golden accent. The woven black leather. Sophia Di Martino is in a Loki costume. Whatever that means, (Lady Loki?) we’ll just have to wait and see. Just keep in mind that theories are only theories until we have spoken confirmation. pic.twitter.com/uBmH9zIbqo — Cade ☀️ LOKI SPOILERS (@LokiSnakes) March 4, 2020



Viewers should also wait for glimpses of Loki’s gender-fluid identity. The God of Mischief had used his shape-shifting powers to stay in his body for years now. While President Loki, inspired by a short but well-versed run from 2016 where he plots to take over the White House, has not been shown in the first episode, he will be making an appearance soon.