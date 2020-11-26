Actor Priyanshu Painyuli is getting married to his girlfriend of seven years, Vandana Joshi, today. The actor, who recently garnered appreciations for his role in Mirzapur 2, is tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at his home town – Dehradun. Also Read - 8-Year-Old UP Girl Hangs Herself After Mother Refuses to Take Her to Wedding Function

Priyanshu and Vandana have been dating each other for over seven years and both are established in the film industry. While the actor has got his calling into the movies, Vandana is a choreographer and works in reality shows like Dance India Dance. While speaking about their COVID-wedding, Priyanshu told Mumbai Mirror, “We wanted a grand wedding with all our loved ones in attendance till the rogue virus came along. But despite everything that has happened in the last eight months, we still want to end 2020 together. When things improve, we will host a reception in Mumbai.” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Called Her 'Faltu Heroine', Says 'I Have Lifted Standards'

Priyanshu and Vandana met on the sets of a Bollywood musical titled Taj Express curated by Vaibhavi Merchant. Recalling the experience of being together all these years, the Mirzapur 2 actor said, “We have travelled and performed together in several countries for around two years. I come from a stage background, and Vandana has been on Dance India Dance and many TV shows. I loved her dancing while she loved my acting.” Also Read - Sana Khan Shares Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Fabulous in Orange-Pink Suit

After the wedding in Dehradun, Priyanshu and Vandana will be resuming work. The actor mentioned that their honeymoon plans will have to wait because there's a lot of work that needs to be done first including Priyanshu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in which he's playing the role of an army man who's Taapsee Pannu's love interest.