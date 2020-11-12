Amazon Prime Video announced the third season of its popular crime drama Mirzapur. The second season of the show streamed last month and received an overwhelming response. The makers, who did not let the main character – Kaleen Bhaiya – die in the second season have announced the third that also hints that the loved character will be back soon. Greenlighting season 3 also means that Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma will be back to entertain with Pankaj Tripathi. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Criticises Mirzapur Makers For 'Glorifying Criminals' Over Nikita Tomar Murder Case

Talking about season three and cashing upon the audience’s love for Mirzapur, producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.” Also Read - Mirzapur Series: Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Makers All Set For Season 3

While Mirzapur 1 was an instant hit and paved the way for other heartland crime dramas to follow, Mirzapur 2 lacked the same appeal. However, it created an interesting groundwork for the next season and left the audience wondering if Kaleen Bhaiya will be back to avenge his son’s death. Two important characters from the show – Bauji (played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda) and Munna (played by Divyendu Sharma) were killed in season 2. It will be exciting to see how the story moves forward from here and what all-new characters are introduced. Watch out! Also Read - Nikita Tomar Murder Case News: Was Tauseef Inspired by Munna From Mirzapur? Read on

Meanwhile, read our review of Mirzapur season 2 here.