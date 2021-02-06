Legal troubles for Amazon Prime Video and the makers of its show Mirzapur don’t seem to be ending soon. After the Supreme Court’s notice to the makers of the show on Friday, the advocate who filed the plea against its content organised a press conference. Rudra Vikram Singh, who’s an advocate in the Supreme Court, said that he won’t let season three of the show be released on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Mirzapur in Trouble For Showing Beena Tripathi in Sexual Relationship With Father-in-Law, SC Sends Notice

Singh is a resident of Mirzapur. As reported by Navbharat Times, he addressed the media on Friday and said that he had filed a petition against the show on September 22 last year when the second season had just released. The same case was heard on January 21 after which the SC sent a notice to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led Excel Entertainment. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 8.

The advocate said that they were planning to stop the release of Mirzapur season 2 as well but it had hit the screens before they could do the formalities. He has accused the makers of trying to paint an ugly image of the district Mirzapur in their show. Singh was quoted as saying, "The show suggests that Mirzapur is a land of crime and fornication. This has harmed the image of our district all over the world. We had tried to stop the release of season two as well but we couldn't fulfil the formalities in time. Season three of Mirzapur won't be released now."

Singh went on to say that he’s also going to challenge the Allahabad High Court’s order of providing a stay on the arrest of the makers in another case against Mirzapur.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Karan Anshuman, the series is quite popular. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal among others in the lead. Your thoughts on the entire issue?