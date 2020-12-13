Money Heist Beats Scam: 1992 And Mirzapur 2 to Become Top Searched Show in India as Per Google Trends List 2020

The year 2020 was a remarkable time for the entertainment industry. The kind of immediate transition that the industry saw from theatres to the web came with its own perks and demerits. While the big screens suffered a massive hit, the OTT space flourished with more Indian content. In Google Year Search 2020 Trends, the list of top 10 web-shows in India includes eight home-made series while the Spanish series Money Heist beats all to emerge as the most searched show of the year in India. Check out the list here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Says Sohail Khan Helped Her Get Bigg Boss After She Went Bankrupt

1. Money Heist Also Read - Mirzapur Season 2 Now Available in Tamil And Telugu on Amazon Prime

Money Heist on Netflix is about a professor who leads two heists in Spain. The Spanish show traced a good audience in India and found celebrities including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, and Hina Khan among others loving it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Gets Extension Till February 2021; Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya to Enter Tonight

2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Jay Mehta, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story streamed on SonyLIV and emerged as a surprise winner. Without any major promotions or buzz, the show captured the audience’s minds solely on the basis of its content. It traces the life of Harshad Mehta, the infamous stockbroker who led the biggest scam of 1992 in the history of Indian stock market.

3. Bigg Boss 14

The controversial reality show launched its 14th season with Salman Khan as the host. The mention of the show in Google’s top search was no surprise considering Bigg Boss enjoys a terrific fan following. The contestants that the makers roped in this year include Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jazmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Kavita Kaushik among others.

4. Mirzapur 2

Amazon Prime Video brought the second season of its famous crime drama Mirzapur this year. With a stupendous buzz that season 1 enjoyed, the anticipation around season 1 was high and that was visible in Google’s trends list as well. Who doesn’t want to see Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit’s war on-screen today!

5. Paatal Lok

One of the most critically acclaimed shows, Paatal Lok streamed on Amazon Prime Video and became a hit in no time. Produced by Anushka Sharma, the show traced the story of a celebrity journalist who gets death threats from unknown people. The police officer investigating the issue gets too involved in the case and finds himself drowning in unexpected revelations the more he digs deeper.

6. Sex Education

High school students who are not experienced in sex get a full-fledged personal course in the lovemaking department and there begins the new ride of surprises and shock. The show is available on Netflix and Indians definitely loved it.

7. Breathe: Into the Shadows

Amazon Prime Video launched the second season of the show featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen among others. A crime-thriller again, Breathe: Into the Shadows traced the story of a man whose six-year-old daughter is kidnapped by a masked man.

8. Dark

A Netflix show, Dark is a German fiction thriller that traces the lives of four families and the mysteries surrounding them as children start vanishing from the town of Winden.

9. Bandish Bandits

A show that beautifully mixed classical and contemporary music to bring out the beauty of traditions and cultures in India, Bandish Bandits made the audience fell in love with Indian music once again. It featured Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Shreya Chaudhary, and Ritwik Bhowmik among others in a story that looked equally rooted in culture as modern as it sounded.

10. Special Ops

Special Ops featured on Disney+Hotstar and featured Kay Kay Menon in the lead. It was an espionage thriller created by Neeraj Pandey who’s known for his brilliance in the genre.

So, which ones have you seen already?