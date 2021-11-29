The popular web-series Money Heist is all set to premiere it’s the final part and the second part of its finale season later this week. Ahead of its premiere, Netflix India dropped the Indian version of the song Bella Ciao and it features Ayushmann Khurrana doubling up as the Professor. The video opens up with Ayushmann preparing for the red carpet for the premiere of its last leg. In the next shot, we see him sitting shirtless, and plays the tune on a piano and sings about how excited he is about the finale of Money Heist.Also Read - Seems Like Ayushmann Khurrana Just Confirmed Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Relationship Days Before Their Wedding

He sings in Hindi, “It’s been laid out, the red carpet is waiting but I am only waiting for you. Bella ciao ciao ciao. The final season is almost here, your biggest fan says ciaooo.” Later, it shows that Ayushmann is at a barbershop, getting a makeover done and then he emerges as The Professor. For the big event, he decided to enter wearing Salvador Dali mask, and a red jumpsuit. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'Thrilled' As His Upcoming Movie 'Anek' Gets a Release Date

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)



Talking about his love for Money Heist, he said, “Over time, I’ve become a huge fan of Money Heist and it’s rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special given my fondness for the series as well as The Professor. The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I’m super excited for the finale, it’s definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end.” Also Read - Bored at Home? Netflix Brings 'Play Something' Feature For Android Users; You Can Choose What to Watch

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will release on Netflix on December 3.