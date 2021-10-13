Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Out: The teaser of the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is finally out and we already have a release date for the Netflix web series. This time Professor is all set to save his gang from the Bank of Spain and the mastermind takes things into his hands as he has lost a lot during the heist. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the gang members who are still not over the death of Tokyo and they know the repercussions of challenging the government. Sergio aka The Professor is planning a rescue operation as we see him loading a gun for the first time on the show.Also Read - ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo Now Sings Money Heist Theme Song 'Bella Ciao' | Watch

The teaser also shows glimpses of Raquel getting caught by the army, Sasgasta and Arteche taking down one of the robbers and Rio, Manila, and Palermo are up with arms too.

The web series is all set to premiere on December 3 on Netflix. The online streaming giant shared the teaser and wrote, "The end is coming and WE CANNOT WAIT. Money Heist: Part 5 returning with Volume 2 on December 3rd. Bella Chillao. (sic)"

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 ended with the death of Tokyo that left a dent of confidence in the gang members.

Speaking about Money Heist 5, creator Alex Pina had said in a statement, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Money Heist features Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian among others.