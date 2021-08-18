Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Poster Out: The Amazon Prime upcoming series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the medical drama, depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26th, 2008.Also Read - Interview: Shershaah Director Vishnuvardhan And Writer Sandeep Srivastava Unravel Captain Vikram Batra's Story Like You Never Knew Before

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

Sharing the poster, it reads, "whatever it took, they stood tall and united! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, new series, Sept 9."

The web series also features Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi. Amazon Prime Video today announced that their upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on September 9, 2021.