Aashram 3 update: Actor Bobby Deol has got newfound popularity with his performance in the role of Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's popular series Aashram. The actor is happy that he got to do something out of his comfort zone, something which is starkly different from his on-screen image of a lover boy. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Bobby talked about the latest update on the new season of Aashram and how the team has made this show sensibly.

When asked if the new season has been made keeping in mind the criticism that the show received from a few fringed groups earlier, Bobby said this is a part and parcel of the game. He was quoted as saying, "If Aashram was such a negative thing, it would have never become such a huge success. People enjoyed it, they were aware of what was happening in it, that's the reason it became such a huge success because there are a lot of people who have been used and abused and the show brought them into the light."

He added, “Prakash Ji is a very responsible filmmaker. If you’ll see his career graph, he has always spoken about topics that needed to be spoken about. Controversies would become a part and parcel of any kind of film. So, I am not going to think about that. Instead, I am going to think about the characters I am going to play and how I can impress the audience with my work.”

Bobby Deol: People love Baba Nirala from Aashram

Bobby is aware of the kind of popularity Aashram has added to his profile. The actor is now one of the most popular stars in the OTT space and this success is totally unexpected and surprising to him. He went on to say, “Honestly, I never thought Aashram would become that huge success because I was playing such a negative role for the first time. I didn’t realise that a negative character like that would get such a positive response. You don’t know how much people love me. How much they love the baba. You don’t understand. The way I’ve met people and the way people react to me, it’s just incredible.”

So when is Aashram 3 releasing then? First, Bobby clarified that the new season that will be hitting the screens is not actually season 3, but ‘season 2’ because the previous two seasons were the chapters. “Aashram season one had chapters 1 and 2. So, the one which is coming out now is season 2. The shooting got delayed because of the coronavirus. I don’t know exactly what date and when but I think it should come around the middle of the year,” he said.

Aashram 3 update: Bobby Deol talks about release date

As of now, the actor will be seen in yet another grey character in ZEE 5 movie Love Hostel which also features Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in important roles. The film is directed by Shanker Raman and is about honour killing. Watch this space for Bobby’s full interview on his career, Salman Khan, challenging himself with better roles, and more!