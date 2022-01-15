Kirti Kulhari on kissing Shefali Shah in Human: Actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari are seen sharing a kiss in their new series, Human, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. In an interview recently, Kirti opened up on the kiss and the preparation that an actor has to go through before filming such intimate scenes. The actor said she was just worried about ‘being turned on’ with the kiss, however, her director wanted them to give some 8-10 retakes.Also Read - Kirti Kulhari On Her Latest Show 'Human', Being Called 'Biker Girl' and Much More | Watch

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kirti explained how the process of shooting such intimate scenes is quite 'robotic' where all an actor does is wait for the director to say cut. The actor was quoted as saying, "I think the most nervous person for the kissing scene was my director Mozez Singh. I was only (thinking) 'what if I kiss her and feel something, what if I get turned on?' That will be something, I will then have to sit back and think if I am also looking at women. That is the only thing I had. We did not rehearse. My director made us do some 8-10 takes for getting different angles of the kiss. We did it the first time, and we were like 'ok,' I was relieved thinking 'thank God koi feeling nahi aya (there was no feeling)'. Then Mozez came back and asked us to give more takes."

Kirti added that she felt 'strange' about kissing a woman. She said she's an actor and she understands her duty as a performer and yet it was strange for her 'to create that chemistry for a woman.' She added that after a point, she constructed herself to believe how it was really not about the gender but about the feelings for the other person.

Kirti explained, “After the first couple of takes, we went at it like robots. That is what it is, sex on screen, or kissing on screen. People wonder about it but it is the most boring thing. You have 100 people around and there is no privacy. You are at the mercy of your director saying ‘action-cut, action-cut.’ You do not have the time for feeling, trust me.”

The whole experience was liberating for Kirti because it was an opportunity to contribute to breaking gender stereotypes through her performance.