Manoj Vajpayee vs KRK over The Family Man 2: After Salman Khan, actor Manoj Bajopayee has lodged a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) who calls himself a film critic. The popular actor filed a complaint in Indore and appeared before the court to record his statement in the matter. The complaint has been registered in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

As reported by news agency PTI, the complaint mentioned an offensive tweet made against Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Amazon Prime Video's series The Family Man 2. The actor reportedly requested the court to lodge the complaint and take strict action against KRK for trying to tarnish his image on a public platform. This is the second defamation suit against KRK in a year for his objectionable commentary on film stars, and their performances in various movies/series that he features as his honest 'reviews' on social media.

The Family Man 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year and received outstanding reviews both for its storyline and the performances. Bajpayee plays the role of a spy who gets entangled between performing his duty and managing his scattered bondings with family members. The actor also recently received the award for the Best Actor in a Web Series at the India International Festival of Melbourne while his co-star Samantha Akkineni bagged the award for the Best Actress in a Web-Series for her performance in The Family Man 2.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Salman’s legal team sent a defamation notice to KRK and asked him to stop commenting on the actor’s businesses and using defamatory language against him. This happened after KRK reviewed Salman’s movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The team, however, maintained that the notice wasn’t sent for defaming Salman in the review, but for defaming his businesses.